Want to race Patrick Mahomes? You can at this Dallas museum

On Wednesday, the Perot Museum in Dallas unveiled updates to the Lamar Hunt Sports Hall — named for the late founder of the Kansas City Chiefs. Among the new features is the addition of professional athletes with ties to north Texas to an existing speed wall feature, headlined by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Visitors to the museum can visit the exhibit to simulate a race against the four-time Pro Bowl selection.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, and other members of the family, were on hand for the debut.

Loved being at the @PerotMuseum today to unveil the refreshed Lamar Hunt Sports Hall that has an updated exhibit which lets you race @PaxiPomy, @PatrickMahomes, @_BonnBonn & UTA’s Movin’ Mavs Elodie Tessier.



This is such a special place in Dallas. Can’t wait to come back. pic.twitter.com/FXITTmfe2X — Dan Hunt (@DanHuntFCD) March 2, 2022

Hunt considered it a fitting tribute to his father, who founded the Chiefs as the Dallas Texans before moving the team to Kansas City in 1963.

“The Speed Wall and the entire Sports Hall continue his legacy in so many ways,” Clark said. “The spirit of this room, the fun, the curiosity and the innovation are all a testament to my dad’s pioneering spirit.”

Mahomes also commented on the new and improved attraction in a story for KDFW — the Dallas-Fort Worth FOX affiliate.