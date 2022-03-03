Arrowheadlines: The Washington Commanders enquired about a potential trade for Patrick Mahomes

The latest

After review of 61 taunting flags in 2021, NFL decision-makers agree all but five met league’s standard | ABC News

Meanwhile, two veteran coaches — the Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid and the Ravens’ John Harbaugh — led a discussion about expanding the replay assist program instituted to widespread acclaim in 2021. The rule allowed in-stadium replay officials to advise referees on a limited menu of objective calls, but many coaches and executives believed advice was given on other, ineligible calls. Reid and Harbaugh said they appreciated the attempt to correct as many mistakes as possible, according to Vincent, but wanted it to be formalized in the rule.

Washington Commanders reportedly called Chiefs about Patrick Mahomes’ availability | Kansas City Star

Washington reportedly is looking for a new starting quarterback, and ESPN’s John Keim took a deep dive on the search. There was one sentence that caught the eye of Chiefs fans. After detailing the struggles of the past four seasons, Keim wrote: “All of this is why, according to a source, Washington has reached out to every team to inquire about a quarterback’s availability and the cost. The team started its search with a list of 42 quarterbacks.” Yes, all 32 teams were contacted, which means someone in Washington placed a call to the Chiefs to ask about Patrick Mahomes.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers gift Justin Herbert a new receiver, Jets get haul with Evan Neal, Derek Stingley | CBS Sports

Boye Mafe DL Kansas City Mafe looks like a first-round athlete, and he understands how to use his hands to beat blockers.

Veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu would be a fit for the Cowboys in free agency - if they opened the checkbook | Blogging The Boys (Dallas Cowboys SB Nation site)

One thing that could stand in the way of the 29-year-old safety becoming a Cowboy is Dallas’ current cap situation. Mathieu is projected to get a three-year, $48.75 million in free agency, according to Pro Football Focus. After they restructure some contracts the Cowboys could afford to give the veteran this deal, but it would likely mean they would have to cut some spending at another defensive position. Another potential roadblock could be that Dallas has had multiple chances to sign Mathieu to much cheaper deals in the past and have not jumped on the opportunity. Granted, there was a much different coaching staff in place, so that could have played a big role in Dallas showing no interest in the Honey Badger. Signing Mathieu would be an intriguing addition to the defense, but it also would come with some serious risk. The former third-round pick had some injury issues early on in his career, including two ACL tears and a shoulder injury. Despite playing in 15 or more games in every season since 2017, it’s fair to question if his injury issues could once again pop up as he enters his tenth season in the league.

2022 NFL free agency matchmaking: One fit for each AFC team | NFL.com

Kansas City Chiefs Orlando Brown OT | Age: 26 The Chiefs spent last offseason rebuilding a withered offensive line that doomed them in Super Bowl LV. Unless they’d like to repeat the process, the first order of business is putting a ring (a massively sized one) on the finger of bookend Orlando Brown. The front office has no other choice after handing Baltimore a 2021 first-, third- and fourth-rounder, along with a 2022 fifth-round selection, in exchange for the left tackle and a pair of 2022 picks. Sensational in the run game, rarely beaten in pass protection and without a missed start since 2018, Brown is the central push of K.C.’s springtime business agenda.

Predicting all 32 NFL teams’ starting quarterback for Week 1 in 2022: Locks, wild cards and landing spots for Carson Wentz, Jimmy Garoppolo | ESPN

Teams with returning starters Kansas City Chiefs Projected 2022 starter: Patrick Mahomes My current plan is to keep this blurb saved somewhere and reuse it for the next 10 years, because Mahomes will be back.

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: ‘The door is shut’ on Deshaun Watson joining Miami | NFL.com

This is the latest definitive signal that the Dolphins are fully committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback in 2022, something new head coach Mike McDaniel has also made clear in recent weeks. “Mike and the staff have come in to do a lot of work, studied a lot of Tua and they feel good about his developmental upside, what he can be and then the fit in the offense,” Grier told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I think we’re good with Tua.”

8 free-agent pass rushers to watch for the Chiefs

Emmanuel Ogbah It was in Kansas City where Emmanuel Ogbah had his most significant leap in production during the 2019 season — and if it weren’t for a pectoral injury mid-year, he could have helped the team close out their Super Bowl LIV run. Since then, he joined the Miami Dolphins for two years, posting nine sacks each season while never missing a game. In 2019 with Kansas City, Ogbah collected 5.5 sacks in 10 games — clearly, the nine-to-10 sack range is a reasonable expectation for an entire season. The past connection makes this one obvious as a potential signing — while the cap space situation was a little more dire for Kansas City back in 2020, now they have the financial resources to bring Ogbah back if he is toward the top of the wish list. A new deal for the 28-year-old ascender is likely to come in around 3 or 4 years; $10-15 million per season. Ogbah won’t project as an elite-level defender, but he will be a very good one that can play on all downs at a high level. His 126 pressures in the past two years rank sixth among all edge rushers — and still, yet, his best years could be ahead of him.

Congratulations @proatc Rick Burkholder, VP of Sports Medicine and Performance of the @Chiefs. Rick is the recipient of the 2022 Fain Cain Memorial Award for Outstanding @nfl Athletic Trainer of the Year. #pfats2022 pic.twitter.com/zvHD72P42A — PFATS (@pfats_com) March 3, 2022

