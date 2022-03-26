Report: Chiefs signing running back Ronald Jones to one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are signing free-agent running back Ronald Jones for a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Ronald Jones can earn up to $5 million in Kansas City, which continues to add after the Tyreek Hill trade. https://t.co/n77MgDSbwB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2022

Here is what we wrote about Jones when we learned he was visiting the Chiefs earlier this week:

Jones, 24, first entered the league as a second-round pick made by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL Draft. Jones played all four seasons of his career with the Buccaneers — including 2020, the year that led to Tampa Bay’s 21-9 Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs. Jones had 12 carries for 61 yards in the title game. After leading the Buccaneers in carries in 2019 (172) and 2020 (192), Jones took a backseat to Leonard Fournette in 2021, only posting 101 attempts for 428 yards and four touchdowns. Jones added 10 catches for 64 yards through the air. The Chiefs might be interested in the 5-foot-11, 208-pound back after Darrel Williams left Kansas City in free agency, rounding out a room that includes Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Derrick Gore. He is a year removed from his best career season (2020) when he had more than 1,100 scrimmage yards and eight scores.

Jones feels like an early-down back, which might point to CEH being utilized more in those 3rd down / passing situations



Or it could be competition for CEH for the primary work, then there’s still a spot for a 3rd down back to be added #Chiefs — Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp) March 26, 2022

It is worth noting that Jerick McKinnon is still a free agent. McKinnon appeared to be the team’s best back at the end of last season and into the playoffs.