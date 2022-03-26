Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue!

Let’s Argue is a returning weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

There’s no longer a gap between the Chiefs and the AFC’s other great teams

There's no more gap between the Chiefs and the other great teams in the AFC. — Black Kirk Cousins (@emceereach) March 22, 2022

This is the brutal reality for Chiefs fans.

For the last four years, you might as well have named the AFC Championship Game the Arrowhead Invitational.

Can the Chiefs get back there for the fifth-straight year? Sure they can.

But we would be delusional to believe there’s a huge gap. Kansas City just traded the NFL’s most dynamic weapon, while teams like the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos are only getting better.

The Chiefs should take a wide receiver in Round 1

Wide Receiver in Round 1. — Zack Eisen (@zackeisen21) March 22, 2022

Even before the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill, I felt this was a possibility. Now, however, it’s likely that general manager Brett Veach will go in this direction.

Yes... the Chiefs have added Juju Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the wide receiver room. But when you lose someone of Hill’s caliber, you need to add as much depth as possible.

We need to trust Brett Veach’s process

Brett Veach knows what he’s doing. We need to just trust the process and let Veach work! — Ken Nooner (@MrNooner84) March 22, 2022

If you trust Brett Veach, that trust is now going to be tested like never before.

Trading Hill is essentially Veach betting on himself. With that move, the Chiefs created $18.5 million in cap space and now have 12 draft picks in April.

In the short term, the Chiefs are worse. But they have the flexibility to create a more balanced team. It’s all on Veach to make this trade a win.

We lost the AFC Championship and the Super Bowl because we refused to run the ball

We lost the AFC Championship this season, and the Super Bowl last season, because our opponent was begging us to run the ball on them and we refused.



Until we reckon with that, personnel moves are irrelevant. https://t.co/KHgkFyVpDc — Jacob Brower (@jwbrower) March 22, 2022

When it comes to this past season, I totally agree.

In the first half, Kansas City’s running game was gashing the Bengals — but despite Cincinnati dropping eight into coverage, the Chiefs went away from it.

The Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a different story. First of all, the Kansas City offensive line was depleted — and nobody could run on the against the Tampa Bay defensive front. The Chiefs were doomed from the beginning.