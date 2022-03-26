Around the AFC West: Work to do along the offensive lines

The Kansas City Chiefs' decision to trade away wide receiver Tyreek Hill just made the AFC West a bit more interesting. Let's go around the division to see what happened in the other camps this week.

Last year, I thought the Broncos had one of the most complete teams inside the NFL....minus their quarterback situation. Now, they have their guy.

The question is this: at this point, are the Broncos ready to make that push to get back into the postseason?

The Broncos could be poised for a playoff run with Russell Wilson at the helm. If the Broncos can finish 7-10 last season with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock, logic would say they can get to 10 wins with Wilson.

The elephant in the room for the Broncos' ability to protect Wilson. Denver gave up 40 sacks last season, which would rank them fifth most given up. In 14 games in Seattle last year, Wilson was sacked 33 times. If nothing gets improved on the offensive line for Denver, those sacks could potentally reach up to 40.

The Broncos stadium is on fire.



The Denver Fire Department extinguished flames at Mile High Stadium that affected suite and third-level seating.



The cause of the blaze is currently unknown and it is under control.



@DenverFireDept pic.twitter.com/zuM3oSbmew — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 24, 2022

Signings

QB Josh Johnson

LB Alex Singleton

S J.R. Reed

One-liners

At this point in the offseason, the Raiders have upgraded on offense, with the marquee move being the acquisition of wide receiver Davante Adams. Like the Broncos, the most important question for the Raiders is why they have yet to address their offensive line.

Last offseason, four of the five Raiders starters left via free agency or were traded. The lone Raiders lineman standing is left tackle Kolton Miller. Last year, Las Vegas' first-round draft pick, Alex Leatherwood, lost his starting tackle job and moved inside as a guard. We'll see if he makes the team under new head coach Josh McDaniels.

The Raiders re-signed tackle Brandon Parker, as he started in 13 of the 17 games he appeared in last season. In 2021, Derek Carr was sacked 40 times, which was tied for fifth-most in the league with Matt Ryan. It was not a great season for the Raiders' offensive line.

Signings

DT Vernon Butler

WR Demarcus Robinson

DT Kyle Peko

TE Jacob Hollister

QB Garrett Gilbert

T Brandon Parker

LB Micah Kiser

LB Kyler Fackrell

One-liners

An underrated signing to improve the Chargers' tight end position was that of Gerald Everett.

The Chargers rolled with two tight ends set last season, with Jared Cook and Donald Parham. Cook is now a free agent, and Parham has no timetable to return to play from his injury scare toward the end of last season. Between the two players, they collected 68 receptions, 754 yards with seven touchdowns.

Everett is a good under-the-radar signing of someone capable of having a significant impact on the offense. There is no reason Everatt couldn't secure 70 receptions and have around seven touchdowns this upcoming season. Everett brings a low drop rate and averages about 10 yards per catch.

Signings

TE Gerald Everett

LS Josh Harris

P J.K. Scott

One-liners