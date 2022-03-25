Report: Chiefs sign former Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr.

According to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Carolina Panthers linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr.

The signing follows Carter visiting the Chiefs on Friday.

A report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson says Carter’s new contract is for one year. According to a FanSided report, the deal is worth $1.77 million.

Carter, 27, entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2018. He’s now signing his second NFL contract after appearing in 65 Carolina games, totaling 178 tackles (88 solo), including 88 tackles last season alone. He became a front-line player in 2021, starting all 17 of the Panthers’ games as their MIKE linebacker. But he can do a little bit of everything — which fits right in line with what defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo likes to see in his linebackers.

Carter has also been useful on special teams, where he had 27% of that unit’s snaps in 2021. In each of the three previous seasons, he was on the field for at least 57% of the special-teams snaps.