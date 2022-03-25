Saints sign former Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen

The “Dirty Dan” era is over in Kansas City.

Now former Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen has signed with the New Orleans Saints, as made official by the club on Friday afternoon.

Welcome to New Orleans safety Daniel Sorensen!#Saints pic.twitter.com/PjkKVFX5SH — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 25, 2022

Sorensen, 32, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2014. In eight seasons with the club (2014-21), Sorensen appeared in 111 games (39 starts), amassing 407 tackles (314 solo), including 19 for loss. He recorded 33 passes defensed, including 12 interceptions and four for touchdowns. He forced four fumbles and had four fumble recoveries. In addition to his time on defense, he maintained a role on special teams each year he suited up for the Chiefs.

Sorensen’s greatest moment came during the Chiefs’ 2019 Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans.

Daniel Sorensen’s most memorable play as a Chief. pic.twitter.com/d4Kc3cPcpN — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) March 25, 2022

Up 24-7 against the Chiefs, then-head coach Bill O’Brien opted for a fake punt on fourth-and-4 from his own 31. New friend Justin Reid took the direct snap, and Sorensen snuffed out the play, making the tackle on Reid. Four plays later, the Chiefs were in the end zone to begin a historic comeback and a 51-31 win. Obviously, the Chiefs would go on to win Super Bowl LIV.

In 2021, Sorensen was a lightning rod for criticism after starting over Juan Thornhill to begin the season. Eventually, he was replaced. Sorensen will look for a fresh start in New Orleans, as the Chiefs do the same on defense and otherwise.