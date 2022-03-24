 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Chiefs hosting defensive end Arden Key on visit

Key had 6.5 sacks — the best output of his career — last season.

By Pete Sweeney
Event Name: NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs plan to host defensive end Arden Key on a visit Friday, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

Though listed as a defensive end, Key, 25, appears to be a bit of a hybrid player along the defensive line, working outside and inside. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound lineman is coming off the most productive year of his four-year career — and it came with the San Francisco 49ers after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Key appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers in 2021, compiling 22 tackles (11 solo) along with 9.5 sacks and 19 quarterback pressures. Though he was listed with no sacks in 2020, he had 16 quarterback pressures.

The Chiefs recently opted to retain defensive end Frank Clark for 2022 but still need help in their pass-rushing department. Key would be a nice start for the Chiefs with eyes ahead to this year’s NFL Draft, which by all indications is pass-rush rich.

Key has also visited the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions during this offseason.

