Report: Free-agent linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. visiting Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are continuing to stay active after trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday. On Thursday, they hosted free-agent linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. for a visit, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Free agent linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. is visiting the #Chiefs, per sources. Headed to KC today. Carter started for Carolina last season and recorded 88 tackles. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 24, 2022

Carter, 27, first entered the league as a fifth-round pick made by the Carolina Panthers during the 2018 NFL Draft. Carter spent the first four years of his career with the Panthers before becoming a free agent this offseason.

Over those four years, Carter appeared in 65 games, totaling 178 tackles (88 solo), including 88 tackles last season alone. Carter started all 17 games for the Panthers last season. He was listed as the team’s MIKE linebacker in 2021 but can do a little bit of everything. The Chiefs may see him as an upgrade over Ben Niemann, who remains a free agent.

Carter also played 27% of special-teams snaps for the Panthers last season. Prior to becoming a starter on defense the three previous seasons, his special-teams snaps came out 57% or higher.