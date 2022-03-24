Chiefs sign former Packers wide receiver to three-year contract

According to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero (and others), the Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year contract.

The deal is said to be worth a total of $30 million (with incentives to make it reach as much as $36 million) with $18 million of it during the first two years.

Valdez-Scantling was reported to be visiting the Chiefs on Wednesday. There have also been reports that the Packers (who have, of course, also recently traded away their No. 1 wide receiver) were also very interested in re-signing the free-agent wideout.

Valdes-Scantling, 27, comes in at 6 foot 4 and 206 pounds. He joined the Packers after being drafted out of South Florida in the fifth round (174th) in 2018. He’s appeared in 59 games — starting 39 of them — while accumulating 2,153 yards (and 13 touchdowns) on 123 receptions over his four seasons. While he’s averaged 17.5 yards per catch, his completion percentage is only 49.8%.

He is, however, fast. He turned in a 4.37 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL Combine — which ranked in the 95th percentile among that year’s wide receivers — and in 2021, NextGenStats clocked him at 22.09 mph in a game against the Minnesota Vikings. It was the second-fastest speed recorded by a ball carrier last season.