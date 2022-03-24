Chiefs update on 3 free agents — including Stephon Gilmore

On Thursday afternoon, NFL Network’s Jeff Chadiha provided an update on three free-agent players tied to the Kansas City Chiefs.

More news regarding @Chiefs — source says they are “50-50” on signing former @packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling and “feel good” about adding former @Buccaneers RB Ronald Jones. CB Stephon Gilmore could also be in the fold if price comes down. — Jeffri Chadiha (@jeffrichadiha) March 24, 2022

Both former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones were reported as visiting the Chiefs on Wednesday. Now that Tyreek Hill is in Miami, a Valdes-Scantling addition would be a way to help fill the void of downfield options. Jones would likely be a candidate to fill the role of Darrel Williams, who has yet to find another team or sign back with the Chiefs.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore is a new one. We wondered if the five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro would be an option for the Chiefs back in October, but it never came to fruition; the New England Patriots sent him to the Carolina Panthers. Gilmore was somewhat limited for the Panthers all of last season, looking as though he was still battling back from a quad injury.

As Chadiha notes, perhaps if the price came down, the Chiefs could get involved with the 31-year-old. He could be a candidate for a one-year deal where he can prove himself again before the salary cap expands in 2023. The upside would be a top-tier cornerback on the team to replace Charvarius Ward, who is now a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Gilmore played just nine games in 2021, tallying 16 tackles and two interceptions.