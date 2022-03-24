Chiefs bring back tight end Blake Bell on a one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs made a couple of returns official on Thursday, announcing deals for quarterback Chad Henne, center Austin Reiter and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi — things we already knew about.

But also among the signing announcements was one for tight end Blake Bell, who signed a one-year deal to return to the club for 2022 — the details of the contract length added by Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star.

Welcoming back a few familiar faces pic.twitter.com/sSDOTSBfFf — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 24, 2022

After being with the Chiefs for the 2019 season that led to a championship, the 30-year-old tight end took a one-year hiatus from Kansas City to play for the Dallas Cowboys. In 2021, Bell called it a “no-brainer” to return to the Chiefs. Now he is back for the 2022 season.

Appearing in 16 games last season, the “Belldozer” caught nine passes for 87 yards while serving the Chiefs as their blocking tight end. He also added four rushes — all first downs — for 10 yards. These Bell plays have been called “tight end sneaks,” as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has refrained from sneaking with quarterback Patrick Mahomes since the Play-Which-Must-Not-Be-Named.

In addition to All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce being in the room, the expectation is that both second-year tight end Noah Gray and fourth-year tight end Jody Fortson will be back, meaning more four-tight end sets for Reid and company.

And so, with that — the T-Rex lives.