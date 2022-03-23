Chiefs players react to Tyreek Hill trade via social media

Several current Kansas City Chiefs players took to social media to react with the rest of the NFL world to Wednesday’s bombshell news — that the team had traded All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Here are some of the reactions:

Shock and awe

Wow — Daurice Fountain (@Reece_JMM) March 23, 2022

WoW.... lost for words — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) March 23, 2022

Damn … — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 23, 2022

Sentiment...

10 imma just go grab dat jersey u said I can have .. I aint lying boy! It was privilege to be able to play alongside yu big bro! Not only that having real convos with you, helped me thru alot! Godspeed…literally @cheetah — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) March 23, 2022

...and recruitment.

Lol @MoKnowz_ tell jarvis its time .. Odell u not slick either.. lets go mayne.. — GLYDE (@Clydro_22) March 23, 2022

Plus, optimism.