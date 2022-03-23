 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs players react to Tyreek Hill trade via social media

Just as it was for fans, there were some mixed emotions from Chiefs players.

By Pete Sweeney
/ new
NFL: JAN 30 AFC Conference Championship - Bengals at Chiefs Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Several current Kansas City Chiefs players took to social media to react with the rest of the NFL world to Wednesday’s bombshell news — that the team had traded All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Here are some of the reactions:

Shock and awe

Sentiment...

...and recruitment.

Plus, optimism.

