Andy Reid, Brett Veach release official statements on Tyreek Hill trade

The Kansas City Chiefs officially announced the trade that sent wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.

The trade of Hill came with official statements from both head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

REID: “I am happy for Tyreek, he has grown as a man and player here in Kansas City. Myself, my staff and our organization appreciate all he did for our team. This move will also benefit the Chiefs, we now have cap space and additional draft picks to grow as a football team. I wish him well as he moves forward.” VEACH: “It’s hard to put into words what Tyreek has meant to Chiefs Kingdom over the last six years. He’s a special player, one of the best in franchise history. He’s been a large part of our success, including our Super Bowl championship run. This decision was incredibly difficult, but we felt it was a necessary move in the best interest of the team, and also for Tyreek. We wish him the best as he continues his career.”

All the details on the trade are available here.