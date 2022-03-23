Former Chiefs center returning for 2022

As the NFL world shook with the news of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill being traded to the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday afternoon, a former Kansas City player made his return. According to Pro Football Focus reporter Ari Meirov, former Chiefs center Austin Reiter has signed a contract to return to the team.

Source: #Chiefs are signing C Austin Reiter, bringing their former starter back into the fold.



Reiter started 38 games for KC from 2018-2020, including both Super Bowls. He spent last season in New Orleans and Miami and is now returning to KC.



It's a reunion. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 23, 2022

Reiter, 30, is expected to be a depth signing. He spent three seasons with the team from 2018 through 2020, starting in 32 of the 42 games in which he appeared — including two Super Bowls.

But it took him a while to get to that point. Drafted by the Washington Commanders in the seventh round (224th overall) in 2015, he spent that season on the team’s practice squad. Then Reiter landed with the Cleveland Browns, where he hardly saw the field for two seasons. After joining the Chiefs in 2018, he started four games in place of injured center Mitch Morse — and when Morse left for the Buffalo Bills the following year, he became Kansas City’s starter.

After allowing only 11 pressures (and no sacks) in 2020, Reiter was allowed to test the free-agent market — but found little success. He spent time with both the New Orleans Saints and the Dolphins in 2021, garnering five starts in Miami.