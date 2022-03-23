Report: Running back Ronald Jones visiting Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting free-agent running back Ronald Jones on a visit Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Jones, 24, first entered the league as a second-round pick made by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL Draft. Jones played all four seasons of his career with the Buccaneers — including 2020, the year that led to Tampa Bay’s 21-9 Super Bowl LV win over the Chiefs. Jones had 12 carries for 61 yards in the title game.

After leading the Buccaneers in carries in 2019 (172) and 2020 (192), Jones took a backseat to Leonard Fournette in 2021, only posting 101 attempts for 428 yards and four touchdowns. Jones added 10 catches for 64 yards through the air.

The Chiefs might be interested in the 5-foot-11, 208-pound back after Darrel Williams left Kansas City in free agency, rounding out a room that includes Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Derrick Gore. He is a year removed from his best career season (2020) when he had more than 1,100 scrimmage yards and eight scores.