The Kansas City Chiefs have traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Here it is: The #Chiefs are trading six-time Pro Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the #Dolphins, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.



The return is a first-round pick and more, while Hill gets a contract extension that puts him among the highest paid WRs in the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter chimed in with the compensation — which is five picks over the next two NFL Drafts.

Chiefs are trading six-time Pro-Bowl WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks: a 2022 1st-round pick (No. 29), a 2nd-round pick (No. 50) and a 4th-round pick, as well as 4th- and 6th-round picks in the 2023 draft, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

The most immediate impact of this trade is that the Chiefs will gain a large amount of cap space. Un r the deal that will now be replaced by a new contract with the Dolphins, Hill carried a 2022 cap hit of $21.9 million. Th Chiefs will have to carry $2.7 in dead money from Hill’s previously-paid signing bonus. So the Chiefs r eive a net gain of $18.5 million in cap space. With this trade and all known signings — we now estimate that the team has between $22.3 million and $23.8 million in cap room — likely $23.8 million.

The Chiefs originally drafted Hill with a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Hill, who, at th time, was considered a Day 1 or Day 2 talent, fell to the fifth round due to a domestic violence arrest in college. But then-Chiefs gene al manager John Dorsey assured the community the organization had done homework on Hill and thus felt comfortable bringing him aboard.

Hill went on to take the league by storm in 2016, first as a return specialist, with Hill returning 39 punts for 592 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 14 kicks for 384 yards and a touchdown. Chiefs head coach An y Reid used Hill more on offense toward the end of the season, and he finished with 61 catches for 593 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed 24 ti es for 267 yards and three touchdowns. That return speciali t characterization would morph from pride to motivation as the years carried on.

Over those years, Hill made six Pro Bowls (2016-21), and he was named a first-team All-Pro three times (2016, 2018 and 2020). Hill’s best season f r the Chiefs was 2018, when he had 87 catches for 1,429 yards and 12 touchdowns. The Chiefs signed him to a three-year contract extension in September of 2019. he finishes his Chiefs career with back-to-back 1,200-plus-yard seasons.

Barring a return somewhere down the line, he finishes his Chiefs career with a staggering 7,349 regular-season scrimmage yards and 62 total regular-season touchdowns, as well as 1,172 playoff scrimmage yards and six total playoff touchdowns.

He will not be an easy player for the Chiefs to replace.