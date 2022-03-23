 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LOOK: Here is the 2022 draft capital belonging to Miami Dolphins and New York Jets

By Pete Sweeney
Friend-of-the-site Nick Jacobs of KSHB41 pulled the 2022 draft capital belonging to both the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, the finalists for the services of wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Several reports have indicated that the deal will happen sometime Wednesday — and since the compensation is the same, the team has left it up to Hill to decide. The prevailing thought is it will be at least one first-rounder.

