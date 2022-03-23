Report: Former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling visiting Chiefs

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting a Wednesday visit with former Green Bay Packers free-agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

How would the #Chiefs begin to replace superstar Tyreek Hill? Sources say #Packers free-agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is on his way to Kansas City today for a visit. No deal imminent, but a logical option to help fill the void. Speed for speed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2022

This information came out shortly after news broke that after contract extension talks stalled, the Chiefs had granted wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s representatives permission to seek a trade.

Valdes-Scantling, 27, joined the Packers after being drafted out of North Carolina State in the fifth round (174th) in 2018. He comes in at 6 foot 4 and 206 pounds. Over four seasons, he’s appeared in 59 games — starting 39 of them — while accumulating 2,153 yards (and 13 touchdowns) on 123 receptions. While he’s averaged 17.5 yards per catch, his completion percentage is only 49.8%.

But as Pelissero noted, he is a speedster, turning in a 4.37 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL Combine. That was in the 95th percentile among 2018 wide receivers.

Already a free agent, he could not be part of any compensation that the Chiefs might seek in a trade for Hill. But should a trade occur, it wouldn't be surprising for Kansas City to take him on.