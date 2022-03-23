 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Former Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling visiting Chiefs

If Tyreek Hill is traded, this speedster could be part of how Kansas City replaces his production.

By John Dixon
Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting a Wednesday visit with former Green Bay Packers free-agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

This information came out shortly after news broke that after contract extension talks stalled, the Chiefs had granted wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s representatives permission to seek a trade.

Valdes-Scantling, 27, joined the Packers after being drafted out of North Carolina State in the fifth round (174th) in 2018. He comes in at 6 foot 4 and 206 pounds. Over four seasons, he’s appeared in 59 games — starting 39 of them — while accumulating 2,153 yards (and 13 touchdowns) on 123 receptions. While he’s averaged 17.5 yards per catch, his completion percentage is only 49.8%.

But as Pelissero noted, he is a speedster, turning in a 4.37 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL Combine. That was in the 95th percentile among 2018 wide receivers.

Already a free agent, he could not be part of any compensation that the Chiefs might seek in a trade for Hill. But should a trade occur, it wouldn't be surprising for Kansas City to take him on.

