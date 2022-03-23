Report: Tyreek Hill given permission to seek trade

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been given permission to seek a trade, according to NFL Network’s Rapoport.

Another blockbuster coming? Despite an offer from the #Chiefs that would make superstar Tyreek Hill one of the highest-paid receivers, extension talks have stalled and Kansas City has now given Hill’s agent permission to seek a trade, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2022

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero added that multiple teams are already involved.

Multiple teams have already engaged in trade talks on Tyreek Hill and the expectation is the #Chiefs would get a massive haul for one of the NFL’s most dynamic weapons, who would get his monster extension elsewhere. A wild NFL offseason only getting wilder. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter named two specific teams.

Jets and Dolphins are in serious talks to trade for Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill, per league sources. Hill and Chiefs are mulling what to do but Hill’s time in KC looks like it could be coming to an end. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Hill, 28, is entering the final season of his three-year, $54 million contract with the Chiefs — one with a cap hit of around $21.9 million for the 2022 season. That cap number appears to be preventing the team from making moves at other positions of need, which is why general manager Brett Veach and his personnel staff had been engaging in talks with Hill’s representation earlier this month.

Related Bet on the Chiefs 2022 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

As it turns out, Hill’s representation is Drew Rosenhaus of Rosenhaus Sports, the same agency that serves wide receiver Davante Adams, who was recently traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders. Adams contract with the Raiders was for five years and $140 million (including $22.75 million at signing and $42.9 million more in 2023), or $28 million per year.

Our Jared Sapp recently wrote about how the Chiefs could use the Adams contract as a guide for signing Hill to a long-term extension. However, the news of the Chiefs allowing Hill to explore a trade suggests that he wants the same — if not more — money than Adams received from the Raiders.

Statistics (2016-2021)

Numbers pulled from 2016 forward (Tyreek Hill’s draft year)

- Hill: 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns - Adams: 581 receptions for 7,192 yards and 69 touchdowns

This is a quick pull of numbers (which you can only take so much from), but there is a case to be made as the why the Chiefs might be unwilling to give Hill what would be Adams money.

So now, a trade seems likely — and there are two finalists, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Multiple teams were approached about a potential Tyreek Hill trade, but the Jets and Dolphins emerged in recent days as the two finalists, per sources. Hill is now likely to wind up as a Jet or Dolphin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

When figuring out compensation, it would be wise to look at the Adams trade as a baseline. The Raiders traded a first and second-round pick for Adams. Though, as suggested by Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson, the Chiefs are likely looking for two first-rounders, with Hill being such an important part of the Kansas City offense.

Hill being in Miami or New York by the end of the day seems imminent.