Report: Chiefs sign former Bears safety Deon Bush

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Chicago Bears safety Deon Bush to a one-year contract.

Former Bears’ free-agent safety Deon Bush is signing with the Chiefs on a one-year deal, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @NFLrecord. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 23, 2022

Bush, 28, is a six-year NFL veteran. The Bears drafted the 6-foot, 187-pound defensive back out of Miami (FL) in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. He’s appeared in 79 games — starting 12 — collecting 89 tackles (73 solo, one for loss), three interceptions, a sack, a forced fumble and 10 passes defensed.

He profiles as a special-teams player who can step into the defense as a third safety. He’s been on the field for more than 60% of Chicago’s special-teams snaps in each of the last four seasons, while eclipsing 40% of the defensive snaps only in his rookie year and during the last season, in which he started six and four games, respectively.

No contract information is yet available. After completing his rookie contract in 2020, he played on a veteran salary benefit contract as a four-year-qualifying player, earning $1.5 million while costing Chicago just over $1 million against the salary cap. In 2021, he signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million. It’s very likely that his new Kansas City contract is a veteran salary benefit deal.