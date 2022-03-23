6 things to know about new Chiefs safety Justin Reid

Of the few free-agent signings the Chiefs have made this offseason, there will be none that carry the same weight and expectation as former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid.

To get a feel for the type of player that Chiefs fans will be hoping becomes the new leader of the Chiefs secondary, I spoke to Jeremy Brener of Battle Red Blog — our sister site covering the Houston Texans.

1 - How would you sum up Reid’s time with the Texans?

Reid came to the Texans as a third-round pick with a first-round grade, so his time in Houston was all about proving himself, and he did that. He morphed into arguably the best player on the Texans defense and a true foundational piece, not just a role player, which are the type of guys you see drafted in Round 3. Ultimately, Texans fans saw the writing on the wall when Deshaun Watson left the team and the contending period ended. Not even Reid would be able to right the ship and it ultimately gave him a lost year in the prime of his career.

2 - How do Texans fans feel about losing him?

I can’t speak for the entire fanbase, but I don’t think very many are thrilled about losing him. Others are probably disappointed that he didn’t stay and there’s a section of the fanbase that knew this moment was coming from a mile away. After J.J. Watt left, Reid became the “face” of the defense, and while he’ll never be on the same level as J.J., he’ll be missed in Houston for sure.

3 - What type of player is Justin Reid?

He’s very physical and an underrated big hitter. He doesn’t bark as loud as his bite, but he also possesses a ton of leadership qualities. He’s a lead-by-example kind of guy and I’m curious to see how he can perform in a winning situation in KC.

4 - What are his strengths?

His physicality and ability to recognize plays pretty quickly. His reaction time to figure out where he needs to make him an above-average safety with the ability to become one of the best in the league if he becomes consistent enough.

5 - What are his weaknesses?

Last season, there were times when Reid looked rather disinterested and was even suspended for a game due to a disagreement with the coaching staff. I blame that mostly on David Culley’s staff (there’s a reason he lasted only one year in Houston), but it’s something to keep in mind for the future. I think a change of scenery will benefit Reid and I don’t expect this to follow him outside of Houston.

6 - How do you expect his time with the Chiefs to go?