Chiefs sign a local product — linebacker Elijah Lee

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a contract with former Blue Springs High School and Kansas State linebacker Elijah Lee, according to... himself. Friend-of-the-site Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star chimed in that it’s a one-year deal.

Lee, 26, first entered the league as a seventh-round draft pick made by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2017 NFL Draft. Lee did not make the Vikings’ roster but would land on the practice squad for the San Francisco 49ers. Activated by the 49ers in November of 2019, Lee had two tackles against the Chiefs over 20 special teams snaps in Super Bowl LIV.

Following a quick stop with the Detroit Lions in 2020, he was claimed by the Cleveland Browns, where he spent the rest of 2020 and 2021. Lee had 335 special-teams snaps in 2021 in addition to his 73 snaps on defense.

Throughout his five-year career, Lee has played much more on special teams than on defense (2018 is an outlier, as he had more than 400 snaps on defense). Special teams coordinator Dave Toub (and Randy Reid) will like Lee, as he can participate on all four special teams units.

Kc guy, ksu guy, chiefs guy= my guy! Congrats man! https://t.co/M5oaokFSzc — Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) March 22, 2022

This should provide him a decent shot to make the Chiefs’ initial roster for 2022. Lee has a combined 99 tackles (77 solo) in 66 regular-season appearances. He has started six games on defense.