Report: Packers signing former Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed

The Green Bay Packers are signing former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jarran Reed, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Chiefs signed the 29-year-old to a one-year deal worth $5 million guaranteed last offseason.

Reed first entered the league as a second-round pick made by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2016 NFL Draft. The Chiefs had high hopes for the 6-foot-3, 306-pound defensive tackle once he became available due to a falling out with Seattle. Much of the optimism came from the fact that he played some of his best football playing next to Frank Clark in Seattle.

But Reed never really lived up to the hype despite 2021 being a built-in contract season. In 17 regular-season games, Reed only managed 43 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Seeing the writing on the wall, Reed posted a goodbye to Kansas City on social media back in February.

Now it’s another one-year deal for Reed in Green Bay.