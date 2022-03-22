The Kansas City Chiefs have signed cornerback Luq Barcoo, according to his agency, Synergy Sports International.

Barcoo, 23, entered the league as a 2020 undrafted free agent out of San Diego State who initially signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was waived in mid-August and caught on with the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. Released in October, Barcoo signed on with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad, but was cut in January.

He has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game, but he tied the national lead with nine interceptions his senior season at San Diego State in 2019. He was named to the Associated Press All-American third team and the All-Mountain West Conference first team. The upside for Barcoo appears to be his ball skills, which likely caught the Chiefs’ eye.

This seems like a player who has hopes to land with Kansas City’s practice squad after the initial roster cut.