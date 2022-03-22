Report: Chiefs signing wide receiver Corey Coleman

Add another lottery ticket of sorts to the mix of wide receivers for the 2022 Kansas City Chiefs. Corey Coleman has been signed to the club, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Comeback? The #Chiefs are signing former #Giants WR Corey Coleman, source said. Just 27, Coleman is back in the NFL after a year out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2022

Coleman, 27, was the first receiver taken off the board in the 2016 NFL Draft, with the 15th overall pick made by the Cleveland Browns. Coleman was a star in his final two seasons at Baylor, posting more than 1,000 yards in 2014 and 2015, respectively and scoring 20 touchdowns in the 2015 season.

Injuries plagued Coleman his first two seasons from 2016-17, when he appeared in 19 games but only managed 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns. He was seen requesting a trade on HBO’s Hard Knocks — and his wish was granted, as the Browns sent him to the Buffalo Bills for a seventh-round pick.

The Bills ultimately released Coleman in 2018’s final cuts, and he landed with the New York Giants. He appeared in eight games that season, recording five catches for 71 yards. He has not recorded a regular-season catch since December 16, 2018.

Coleman tore his ACL in 2019’s preseason and spent parts of 2020 on the Giants’ practice squad before spending the 2021 season out of football. Regardless of him being without a club, the NFL suspended him for the first six games of the season due to a violation of the performance-enhancing drug policy.

Still three years under the age of 30, the Chiefs are offering him an opportunity to restart his football career. As has become his signature, general manager Brett Veach is throwing yet another first-round dart at the board.