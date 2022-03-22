Report: Lions signing former Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes

According to a Monday-night report from Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, the Detroit Lions are signing former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback to a one-year contract.

The #Lions are signing CB Mike Hughes to a one-year, $3.5M contract, per source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) March 21, 2022

The contract is said to be worth $3.5 million in 2022.

The Chiefs acquired first acquired Hughes in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings last May, giving up a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for the Hughes and the Vikings’ 2022 seventh-round selection.

Hughes, 25, first entered the NFL as the 30th overall pick made by the Vikings in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He turned in what was arguably his best season in 2021, playing in all 17 Kansas City games while starting five of them. He collected 47 tackles (40 solo), an interception and six passes defensed.

Hughes was also named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for his play during Week 14’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, in which he returned an opening-play fumble 23 yards for a touchdown. Hughes also forced two others fumbles that day, accumulating nine tackles (eight solo) and allowing a passer rating of just 84.2 on 10 targets to Raiders receivers.