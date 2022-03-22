 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Lions signing former Chiefs cornerback Mike Hughes

The former Vikings corner spent one season in Kansas City.

By John Dixon
/ new
Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

According to a Monday-night report from Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed, the Detroit Lions are signing former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback to a one-year contract.

The contract is said to be worth $3.5 million in 2022.

The Chiefs acquired first acquired Hughes in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings last May, giving up a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for the Hughes and the Vikings’ 2022 seventh-round selection.

Hughes, 25, first entered the NFL as the 30th overall pick made by the Vikings in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He turned in what was arguably his best season in 2021, playing in all 17 Kansas City games while starting five of them. He collected 47 tackles (40 solo), an interception and six passes defensed.

Hughes was also named the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week for his play during Week 14’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, in which he returned an opening-play fumble 23 yards for a touchdown. Hughes also forced two others fumbles that day, accumulating nine tackles (eight solo) and allowing a passer rating of just 84.2 on 10 targets to Raiders receivers.

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...