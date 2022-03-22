Report: Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson meeting with Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs free-agent wide receiver Demarcus Robinson is meeting with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Chiefs originally drafted Robinson, 27, in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound receiver has played more than 50% of the offensive snaps in four out of the last five seasons, including the last three in a row.

Following his four-year rookie contract, Robinson signed back-to-back veteran salary benefit (VSB) deals with the Chiefs. He earned $2.3 million in those contracts, but the Chiefs had a cap hit of just over $1 million. He had been seeking a more lucrative deal both times but ended up back with the Chiefs.

In 17 games and 10 starts in 2021, Robinson had 25 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns. If he lands with the Raiders in free agency, he will finish his Chiefs career with 97 games played (42 starts), 145 catches for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns. In 13 playoff games (seven starts), he had 14 catches for 220 yards and a touchdown.

Robinson has been a solid player for Kansas City, especially when it comes to durability, but he has failed to break out into an above-average contributor in six seasons. The Chiefs already have Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and Mecole Hardman to feed, and now with JuJu Smith-Schuster entering the fold, Robinson conceivably understands the targets are likely to be heavily limited in 2022.

That — and a better offer — may send him to the team’s most bitter division rival.