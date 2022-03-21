Chiefs reportedly interested in free-agent pass rusher Za’Darius Smith

The Kansas City Chiefs have been connected to free-agent pass rusher Za’Darius Smith in a report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson. While Smith is expected to visit the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, Wilson suggested both the Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys have interest.

Smith, 29, had originally agreed to terms to return to Baltimore Ravens, who originally drafted him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 272-pound pass rusher spent 2019-21 as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

The deal that Smith had in place with the Ravens was a four-year contract worth $35 million, with a maximum value of $50 million based upon incentives.

Our friends at Baltimore Beatdown suggested that perhaps seeing the monster contracts for now-Buffalo Bills pass rusher and now-Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones led to the change of heart for Smith.

“Possibly a reason for the change of heart has to do with the contracts given out to pass rushers Von Miller and Chandler Jones in the hours that followed Smith’s reported agreement,” wrote Kyle P. Barber. “Von Miller was signed to a six-year, $120 million deal at 32-years old. Jones received $17 million per year with the Las Vegas Raiders.”

Smith put together Pro Bowl seasons in 2019 and 2020, when he had 13.5 and 12.5 sacks, respectively. But he was limited to just one regular-season game in 2021, as he underwent back surgery for an issue that had bothered him during training camp. He returned for the Packers’ 13-10 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, recording a tackle for loss.

So long as Smith is healthy, he would immediately become the Chiefs’ most talented player along the edge — but therein lies the question.