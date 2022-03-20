Report: Chiefs bringing back Derrick Nnadi on one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to bring back defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, according to his representation, SportsTrust Advisors. Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov added that it’s a one-year contract.

Nnadi, 25, was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has appeared in 64 regular-season games, including 52 starts, in his first four years with the club. He has also appeared in 11 postseason games, including eight starts. Nnadi boasts a combined 168 regular-season tackles (79 solo) during that span.

Nnadi appeared in 17 games for the Chiefs in 2021, totaling 38 tackles (21 solo). Although the defensive tackle is known more so for being one of the Chiefs’ top run defenders, he broke out in a sense when it came to pass rushing in 2021, totaling a career-high 3.0 sacks, tied with defensive end Mike Danna for third-most on the team.

Nnadi’s signing continues to provide the Chiefs some consistency along their defensive line after they recently restructured the contract of defensive end Frank Clark.