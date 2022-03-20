Report: Chiefs sign offensive lineman Geron Christian to one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed offensive tackle Geron Christian to a one-year deal, as first reported by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Former Texans and Washington offensive tackle Geron Christian is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, per a league source @PFN365 former third round draft pick from Louisville joins AFC playoff team — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 20, 2022

Christian, 25, entered the league as a third-round pick made by Washington in the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman tore his MCL after two appearances in his rookie season, and he spent two more years in Washington before landing with the Houston Texans.

Christian has appeared in a total of 38 games over the four years of his career, and he has 16 starts, including eight last season for the Texans. All eight of Christian’s starts were at left tackle, but he entered the game at right tackle in Week 1 and has more experience there from previous seasons.

Christian fits in the Chiefs’ offensive line room as a depth piece — a swing tackle who can enter the game should there be an injury to the starter.