Andy Reid, Brett Veach release official statements on JuJu Smith-Schuster signing

The Kansas City Chiefs officially announced the signing of their newest wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster, on Sunday. Smith-Schuster agreed to a one-year contract with the Chiefs on Friday.

Smith-Schuster’s signing came with official statements from both head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

REID: ““My hats off to Brett Veach and his staff for working to get JuJu on board with us. He’s a tremendous competitor, has a lot of passion for the game and a lot of talent to go with it. He’ll be another weapon for our offense. We’re happy to have him here in Kansas City.”” VEACH: “We’re fired up to add JuJu to this offense. He’s a dynamic athlete and a proven play-maker in this league. He’ll be an added threat to our offense, and I know our guys are excited to have him here. I’d like to thank his agent, Chafie Fields, and his team, as well as my staff for helping get this deal done. JuJu will be a great fit here in Chiefs Kingdom.”

