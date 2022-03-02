Arrowheadlines: Multiple mock drafts have the Chiefs looking for defensive improvement in the first round

The latest

NFL mock draft 2022: Mel Kiper’s predictions for all 32 first-round picks, with two trade projections and a new No. 1 | ESPN

30. Kansas City Chiefs Boye Mafe, OLB, Minnesota I included Mafe (and Bernhard Raimann) on my list of potential first-round sleepers back in October, and he just keeps rising. He finished the season in a sack slump (one in his final five games), but he was phenomenal at the Senior Bowl, showing some power and finesse as an edge rusher. At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, he can use his get-off speed to fly by tackles. Mafe has versatility as well, and he moved up to No. 3 in my outside linebacker rankings. For the Chiefs, this is about getting younger and improving a pass rush that had only 31 sacks last season (29th in the league).

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Falcons take QB of the future, Patriots add big WR, Jets pass on OL help | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 30 George Karlaftis EDGE Kansas City The defense got better over the course of the season but the Chiefs need to do a better job getting after the quarterback. Karlaftis looks the part, and flashed at times last season for Purdue. If he can play with more consistency he could end up as a steal at this point in the draft.

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Panthers take first QB off the board at No. 6 overall | NFL.com

30 - Kansas City Chiefs Dax Hill Michigan · S · Junior Kansas City needs more playmakers in the secondary. Hill’s versatility, instincts and awareness would make him a nice fit in the Chiefs’ dynamic scheme.

NFL Trade Ideas to Prevent a Rams Super Bowl Repeat in 2022 | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs: Trade for James Bradberry Kansas City receives: CB James Bradberry New York Giants receive: 2022 fourth-round pick (No. 133 overall) The Kansas City Chiefs’ shocking AFC Championship Game collapse against the Cincinnati Bengals overshadowed just how good this roster is. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense played as poorly in the second half as they had all year, but they have a clear path to return to the Super Bowl. They must add a quality second receiving threat, re-sign Orlando Brown and Tyrann Mathieu and bolster their edge and cornerback room. The latter is the biggest question mark due to the importance of finding a playmaker at the position. While pending free agent Charvarius Ward played admirably, trading for New York Giants cornerback James Bradberry would give the Chiefs a feared presence to lock down one side of the field. The 28-year-old has excelled over the past two seasons with the lowly Giants. He’s entering the final season of his deal before a void year in 2023 makes him a free agent once again. The Giants should be motivated to deal Bradberry this offseason, as they could save $12 million in salary-cap space as they continue their rebuild. They desperately need flexibility and have sparse ways to address their needs in free agency. Continuing to stockpile draft picks and investing in the right young players would help them reset their cap constraints and build a healthier outlook. Kansas City can move a ton of money around with ease to absorb Bradberry’s $13.4 million base salary. Bradberry and Mathieu would combine for a physically punishing tandem in the secondary.

2022 NFL free agency mock draft: Chris Godwin to Lions, Jameis Winston to Steelers, and 30 other moves | CBS Sports

30. Chiefs: S Quandre Diggs A pass rusher like Haason Reddick would be nice, but with Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward both hitting the market, their secondary is badly in need of some playmaking depth.

Chiefs partner with Dream Factory KC to grant Olathe girls’ dream of touring GEHA Field | 41 KSHB

Eichinger has been wheelchair bound for five years and is living each day with a heart condition. It was her dream to visit GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, which became a reality on Tuesday. The Chiefs hosted Eichinger and her parents for a tour of the stadium and a special surprise. Eichinger was taken all over the facility, from the suites, the Chiefs Hall of Honor, to the 50 yard line. It was inside the Chiefs locker room where Eichinger received the biggest surprise of all. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker surprised Eichinger with a custom Chiefs jersey and autographed football. “I love giving back, I feel God’s put me on this platform, the spotlight is kind of on me and I could easily not go out of my way and just stay in my own bubble,” Butker said. “But I think we’ve got to give back, there’s a lot of people that look up to us as professional athletes.”

Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott has surgery on non-throwing shoulder | ESPN

McCarthy said the non-throwing-shoulder injury was an “irritant” to Prescott as the season progressed, but added he did not think it impacted the quarterback’s play last season. Prescott missed a game because of a left calf strain suffered in an overtime win against the New England Patriots. He was not on the injury report during the season with a shoulder problem. McCarthy termed the surgery a “cleanup.” He said Prescott has been at The Star for rehab and workouts already with a number of teammates.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo set to undergo shoulder surgery, will not throw for 16 weeks | NFL.com

Jimmy G will have surgery to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder within the next week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rehab on the shoulder will keep Garoppolo from throwing for 16 weeks, meaning he’ll miss OTAs and minicamp, but the 49ers QB should be able to throw by late June with the belief that he’ll be ready for the season, per Rapoport. The latest setback will now require not only precise medical information for a trade to materialize but a leap of faith from an interested suitor, Rapoport added

Chiefs’ Andy Reid defends Eric Bieniemy, calls rumblings ‘fabricated’

“This whole thing with Eric Bieniemy that’s been written has gotten kind of fabricated,” said Reid. “We were on vacation and over the two weeks, I came back, and all of a sudden, it was that I didn’t like Eric and Eric didn’t like me and Pat Mahomes and everybody else. That’s not the case. We all get along good, and I’m glad he’s back with us and rolling. I thought he’d potentially get a head coaching job, which I would have been happy with, too, but that’s not how it worked out.

The ideal male body. https://t.co/zEyyX7hwOf — Creed Humphrey (@creed_humphrey) March 1, 2022

