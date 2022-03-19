Arrowheadlines: Signing Justin Reid was one of the more intriguing moves of free agency

The latest

NFL’s most intriguing free agent moves on defense: Chargers address needs, Broncos and Bills bolster pass rush | CBS Sports

S Justin Reid (three years, $31.5 million), Kansas City Chiefs The Chiefs signed Reid to replace the likely departing Tyrann Mathieu. It’s a much different look for Kansas City on the back end, with Reid more of a center field type while Mathieu’s strength was his versatility, such as the ability to slide into the slot.

Patrick Mahomes and teammates debated an all-Chiefs hoops lineup. Smack talk ensued | Kansas City Star

Fans responded with their picks to fill each position in a hoops lineup. And then some Chiefs players shared their thoughts, and the fun really began.

I got to be in that PG spot! I’ll let y’all finish the rest. https://t.co/ZYz0CdpWlP — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 17, 2022

There was some disbelief and a little smack talk took place, too. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said only one position was up for discussion and he knew which name to put in that spot: his own. Offensive lineman Kyle Long, who is now a free agent, said he could be counted on ... to use up his allotment of fouls. Mahomes loved the idea.

Byron Pringle tweeted his goodbye to Chiefs Kingdom

Forever thankful for the opportunity the Chiefs gave me. Blessed to have been apart of great organization for the past 4 years. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and fans! ❤️#ChiefsKingdom #KState #EMAW — Byron Pringle (@pringle_byron) March 18, 2022

The Chiefs Still Have a Ton of Work to Do at Defensive End | Arrowhead Report

The 2022 NFL Draft is chock-full of defensive end talent. The problem for the Chiefs is that the top options likely won’t be on the board when the team picks at 30th overall in the first round. Players like George Karlaftis and Jermaine Johnson, who once had chances to slip a bit, now have their stocks are trending up. Could the Chiefs still reach for a player they feel is their short- and long-term solution on the outside? Sure, but there’s also an equal — if not greater — chance that it doesn’t pan out. Defensive end is one position that truly requires the best profiles possible in order to have higher chances of success. Last, but certainly not least, the trade market is always a tried but not-so-true method. For instance, the Chiefs’ 2019 first-round pick was traded for Clark. Was that decision worth it? Clark did play a key role in helping the team win its first Super Bowl in a generation or two, but his play has never sniffed the elite level of pay he’s received. Veach has made just one first-round pick in four years as general manager and with many areas on the roster that need immediate improvement, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that he sends pick No. 30 (his fifth Day 1 pick) out to another team in exchange for their proven pass-rusher.

Nick Wright explains why Chiefs fans shouldn’t be worried about the rest of the AFC West just yet | Fox Sports

"Patrick Mahomes is 21-3 against the AFC West. None of these teams have ever beaten Patrick Mahomes in their own building. They are sick of getting their teeth kicked in. No, I'm not worried about the Chiefs ability to win the division for the 7th straight year." — @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/DGCtzVCY2m — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) March 18, 2022

Around the NFL

Browns agree to trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson in deal that includes three first-round picks | NFL.com

Rapoport reported the Texans will receive three first-round draft picks in the trade in addition to a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder as Watson has made the decision to waive his no-trade clause to go to Cleveland after also meeting with the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers this week. The Browns will receive a 2024 fifth-rounder as part of a late-round pick swap. Watson will receive a five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract from the Browns, per Rapoport. As part of the deal, the QB will receive a $45 million signing bonus and his base salary for the 2022 season will be $1 million, Pelissero added.

Seattle Seahawks release defensive linemen Carlos Dunlap, Kerry Hyder | ESPN

That transformation will also include the addition of former Seahawk Quinton Jefferson, who told NFL reporter Josina Anderson that he’s agreed with Seattle on a two-year, $9.5 million deal that can be worth up to $11 million. The 33-year-old Dunlap was the Seahawks’ most accomplished edge rusher and was coming off a strong finish in which he recorded eight sacks over the final six games. But that was after an unproductive first half in which he saw his playing time dwindle. Coach Pete Carroll has said the Seahawks want pass-rushing outside linebackers to play on the edge as their evolving defense continues to transition to more of a 3-4 structure up front. Dunlap is more of a traditional 4-3 defensive end, likely another factor in his release.

Frank Clark’s new contract turns out to be even better than was thought

For 2022, Clark’s base salary drops from $19 million to just $3.725 million. That’s a pay cut of more than $15 million. But Clark can earn a little of that back with a $75,000 bonus for every game he is active — which over the 17 games of the season, could earn him as much as an additional $1.275 million. Clark was active for 12 games in 2021, so just $900,000 of that potential bonus (12 times $75,000) will count against the salary cap as likely-to-be-earned (LTBE) compensation. To entice Clark to take this deal, the Chiefs did two things: they fully guaranteed his $3.725 million base salary and paid him a signing bonus of $4.55 million. Therefore, Clark’s 2022 cap hit will be $13.7 million: his $3.725 base salary, half of his new signing bonus ($2.275 million), $5.2 million prorated from the original contract’s $19 million signing bonus, his $900,000 LTBE roster bonus and a $1.6 million charge prorated from the $6.4 million in cap space the Chiefs gained two years ago with Clark’s last contract restructure.

As a ketchup enthusiast.. tomatoes are garbage… https://t.co/JsSNtEKOpq — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 18, 2022

