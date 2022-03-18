Catching up on 2022 Chiefs odds after NFL free agency’s first wave

Compared to their AFC West counterparts, the Kansas City Chiefs have been relatively quiet in free agency; so far, they’ve only brought in safety Justin Reid.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos have traded for quarterback Russell Wilson and signed pass rusher Randy Gregory. The Las Vegas Raiders have traded for wide receiver Davante Adams and signed pass rusher Chandler Jones. And the Los Angeles Chargers have traded for pass rusher Khalil Mack and signed cornerback J.C. Jackson.

So with all of this movement, what do the current NFL odds look like for 2022? The short answer is that things still look mostly favorable for the Chiefs, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Let’s dig into a few.

AFC West division

The Chiefs are still favorites in the AFC West at +175, followed by the Broncos (+250), Chargers (+300) and Raiders (+700).

The AFC

The Chiefs are second (+400) behind the favorites to win the AFC: the Buffalo Bills (+300). Behind the Chiefs are the Broncos (+700), Chargers (+800) and Cincinnati Bengals/Baltimore Ravens (+1000).

Super Bowl champions

The Chiefs are once again second (+800) to the Bills, who are the favorites to win the Super Bowl (+650). Behind the Chiefs are the Green Bay Packers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+850), followed by the Los Angeles Rams/Broncos (+1200).

MVP

Patrick Mahomes is second (+750) behind Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+700) to win 2022’s MVP award. Behind Mahomes is Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (+800), Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert/Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (+1000) and Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson/Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (+1200).

If you feel bold, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are on the board at +15,000.