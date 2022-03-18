Around the AFC West: New league year, new division

The theme of the week was watching the AFC West teams trying to bolster their defense in order to stop the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

The Broncos have not messed around in free agency.

In this year’s edition, they signed a dominant pass rusher in Randy Gregory to be paired up with Bradley Chubb on defense. Once this news broke, we all got the sense Von Miller would not have a reunion with Denver (he wound up in Buffalo). Instead, they got a veteran pass rusher who is still under the age of 30. The Broncos will be getting the prime years of Gregory since his contract is five years for $70 million.

Broncos signing DE Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal.



With more talented players signing on to play in the AFC West, I will be curious to see what the Broncos do next, as they have been a little quiet since the Gregory deal.

Signings

OT Calvin Anderson one-year deal

FB/TE Andrew Beck one-year deal

NT D.J. Jones 3-year, $30 million

G Ben Braden

TE Eric Tomlinson one-year deal

ILB Josey Jewell 2-year, $11 million

Randy Gregory 5-year, $70 million

OL Tom Compton one-year deal

One-liners

The Broncos are still seeking secondary help.

Russell Wilson is officially a Denver Bronco.

The Raiders traded for — arguably — the top wide receiver in the league in Davante Adams. In order for this trade to go through, the Raiders made Adams the highest-paid wide receiver ever in the NFL with a five-year $141 million deal. Las Vegas only sent a 2022 first-round draft pick and 2022 second-round draft pick to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for Adams

That seems like a steal. Adams made it clear to the Packers that he did not want to play on the franchise tag this season, and they accommodated him. With the move, the Raiders look to be fully in the win-now mode, just like every other team in the division.

The Raiders were one of the quieter teams toward the beginning of free agency, initially locking up one of their own in Maxx Crosby, who they signed to a contract extension. Once that was all said and done, the Raiders signed pass rusher Chandler Jones to a three-year deal and traded Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

New head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler have already made major moves to shake up the Raiders.

Signings

CB Darius Phillips one-year, $2.25 million

DT Bilal Nichols 2-year, $11 million

EDGE Chandler Jones 3-year, $51 million

RB Brandon Bolden

WR Mack Hollins

CB Anthony Averett one-year, $4.5 million

One-liners

The Raiders could be a fit for free-agent safety and ex-Chief Tyrann Mathieu.

Stephon Gillmore’s potential landing spot might be in Las Vegas.

The Chargers upgraded on defense, just like every other team in the AFC West, signing cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year deal worth $82.5 million. This is another example of how teams are trying to stop the high-power offense of the Chiefs. Jackson entered free agency as a hot target for most teams, but the Chargers secured his rights.

As of right now, Jackson is the only player I trust on the Chargers’ defense playing the full season, as he has done so three of the last four seasons.

Signings

LS Josh Harris 4-year, $5.6 million

QB Chase Daniel one-year, $2 million

DT Sebastian Joseph 3-year, $24 million

DT Austin Johnson

CB J.C. Jackson 5-year, $82.5 million

K Dustin Hopkins 3-year, $9 million

WR Jaylen Guyton

One-liners