Let’s Argue: There’s no reason to worry about the AFC West

Welcome to this week's edition of Let's Argue!

Let's Argue is a weekly series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

There's no reason to be worried about the division — or gas prices, for that matter.

I'm not worried about the AFCW. Or gas prices. — Matt Stagner (@stagdsp) March 15, 2022

Our very own Matt Stagner is one fearless guy. I mean, should we be surprised? Look at the man's beard. It's awesome.

I agree with the first part of this tweet.

The AFC West is probably the most talented division on paper this league has ever seen. Having said that, the Chiefs still have the best coach, best quarterback, best tight end and most feared wide receiver in the NFL.

I know Chiefs fans are tired of relying on those four guys, which is understandable. And yes, there are still holes on this roster to fill — but based on general manager Brett Veach's track record, why should we doubt him?

Veach retooled the entire offensive line in one offseason last year — and now people are freaking out during the first week of free agency.

In the words of the great Aaron Rodgers, R-E-L-A-X.

Now, Matt, you're my guy — but I am worried about the gas prices.

Letting Charvarius Ward go to the 49ers was smart football.

Letting Ward walk was an excellent decision. Seems most Chiefs fans don’t like him leaving. — Legacy Gaming (@LegacyFlash15) March 15, 2022

Firstly, let's not act like Charvarius Ward isn't a good corner. This man went from being undrafted to the Chiefs' No. 1 at the position.

However, Veach has shown us time and time again that he doesn't value corners as much as other positions. So, when I saw the contract the San Francisco 49ers gave Ward, it didn't come as a surprise to me that Veach was unwilling to match that offer.

Currently, the cornerback room consists of L'Jarius Sneed, Rashad Fenton and DeAndre Baker.

Work has to be done on the depth.

Justin Reid will prove to be better than Tyrann Mathieu.

Justin Reid will prove to be a better player than honey badger and less of head ache — Glen Smith (@Glenjamin_Smith) March 15, 2022

Whoa, whoa.

Let's slow down for a second.

When Tyrann Mathieu came to Kansas City — the culture instantly changed defensively. The Chiefs don't win a Super Bowl without his presence and leadership.

On the flip side, I do believe Justin Reid brings more athleticism and physicalness to the defense, but to say he'll be better is wishful thinking.

After all, Mathieu has a fair shot of being in Canton one day.

Tyreek Hill is leaving the Kansas City Chiefs.

Tyreek hill leaving the chiefs. — John Spielbusch (@pandajerk01) March 15, 2022

I understand the fan base is anxious right now.

Nonetheless, Tyreek Hill wants to be there, and obviously, the Chiefs want him here. Expect an extension to get done very, very soon.