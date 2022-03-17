Reports: Packers trade Davante Adams to the Raiders

The NFL offseason has been dominated by AFC West teams making blockbuster moves — and that continued on Thursday afternoon when the Las Vegas Raiders executed a trade for wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers, in exchange for the Raiders’ first two selections of the 2022 NFL Draft. The news was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Raiders are in the final stages of trading for #Packers star WR Davante Adams, who receives a new contract that makes him the highest paid WR in the NFL. A blockbuster.



Las Vegas sends back a 1st round pick, potentially more picks and a player. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

Later, Rapoport reported that Adams’ new deal had a total of $141.25 million over five seasons.

After hiring a new head coach in Josh McDaniels this offseason, the Raiders were rumored to be a team willing to trade away quarterback Derek Carr. Yet, all they’ve done is strengthen the team around him during free agency. They signed veteran pass rusher Chandler Jones to bolster the defense, while also extending defensive end Maxx Crosby.

Now, they’ll add the wide receiver that many consider to be the best in the league — and they will pay him accordingly.

Adams and Carr have a relationship that dates back to their college days, playing together at Fresno State. After spending the first eight seasons of their NFL careers apart, they have reunited in an effort to become the top dog in an insanely competitive AFC West.

While the Chiefs have sat on their hands all offseason, the Los Angeles Chargers have signed Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson, the Denver Broncos have acquired Russell Wilson and Randy Gregory, and the Raiders have secured the NFL’s top-paid wide receiver — along with one of the best edge rushers in the league.

It’s still early in the offseason, but the remainder of the AFC West has done everything imaginable to set themselves up to end the Chiefs’ reign over the division.