Andy Reid, Brett Veach release official statements on Justin Reid signing

The Kansas City Chiefs officially announced the signing of their newest safety, Justin Reid, on Thursday. Reid agreed to a three-year contract with the Chiefs during the NFL’s “legal tampering period” earlier this week.

Reid’s signing came with official statements from both head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach.

ANDY REID: “Congratulations to Brett and his staff on getting this deal done. Justin is a smart, talented and tough young player. He’s got the right attitude, he’s ready to work, and we’re happy he’s a Chief.” VEACH: “I’d like to thank Joel Segal and his team as well as my staff for working together to get this deal done. We’re very excited to add an impact player like Justin to our roster. He’s young and has proven himself with consistent play-making ability over the last four years. On top of that, he’s incredibly smart and physical. He’ll be a strong addition to coach (Steve) Spagnuolo’s defense.”

Read about what to expect on the field from Reid in our Ron Kopp’s film review here. Reid also spoke to the local Kansas City media for the first time on Thursday.