Look who has arrived in KC pic.twitter.com/KuJ8fORTGz — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 16, 2022

It appears as though the Chiefs’ newest safety, Justin Reid, has landed in Kansas City.

“We have arrived,” Reid said as he exited the jet. “What’s going on, Chiefs Kingdom? Just touched down, ready to get to work.”

The Chiefs have agreed to a three-year deal with the former Houston Texan.