Report: Tyreek Hill’s Chiefs extension could happen in ‘coming days’

As initially surfaced back on March 4, the Kansas City Chiefs are continuing to work behind the scenes to come to an agreement with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who is entering the final year of his three-year contract — one that includes a 2022 cap hit of approximately $20.7 million.

The Chiefs would like to get that done, according to the latest report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

From Free Agency Frenzy: The #Chiefs don't have a lot of cap space... but could change with a phone call or two. They are deep in talks on a contract extension for WR Tyreek Hill that will get him more than $20M per year and give KC some breathing room. pic.twitter.com/3g6Qy9TSXw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022

“So the Kansas City Chiefs have made one free-agent deal so far — Justin Reid. They don’t have a ton of cap space. But cap space could be coming at some point in the near future. Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs are deep in talks on a contract extension that will pay him more than $20 million per year — likely to be a shorter-term extension, perhaps three years. It is not done yet, but certainly, this is something that could happen in the coming days. Again, I would not describe it as ‘close’ or ‘closing in,’ but the two sides have done significant work on this deal. And when this happens — and it does seem like it is going to happen at some point — then the Chiefs will have cap room, and that point, maybe they can look to the free-agent pool and add, I don’t know? A receiver? Jarvis Landry would be someone they may have interest in. This is certainly big time on the agenda for the Kansas City Chiefs, something that they’re focusing on despite it not exactly being a pressing issue.”

According to the NFL salary-cap trackers Over the Cap and Spotrac, the Chiefs are more than $10 million dollars over the 2022 salary cap based upon all the moves that we know about. This will have to change in some capacity by 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time, which marks the beginning of the new league year.

(Note: We don’t yet know the precise effect of defensive end Frank Clark’s contract restructure, which could put the Chiefs very close to the cap — or perhaps even under it).

Hill, 28, is coming off a season with 111 catches, which set the single-season franchise record. He accumulated 1,239 receiving yards and nine receiving touchdowns. Hill added nine carries for 96 yards.

Hill plays a key role in head coach Andy Reid’s offense, so he has become a priority for the Chiefs to keep in the long term. As Rapoport mentioned, the sooner Kansas City can work something out, the better — as this will provide for salary-cap space for other moves. Recent wide receiver contracts around the league — such as Christian Kirk signing for $18 million per year with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Mike Williams signing for $20 million per year with the Los Angeles Chargers — don’t necessarily help the Chiefs, as Hill can make a great case that he should be making significantly more money than either of those players.

However, a long-term contract would predictably get Hill well above those averages, saving a smaller cap hit for the initial year. While teams’ salary caps are limited to $208 million for this season, they are expected to be boosted as new TV rights deals that will hit in 2023 and 2024. Thus, the Chiefs can push Hill’s bigger numbers down the line a bit.

Another interesting note in Rapoport’s report was the mention of free-agent wideout Jarvis Landry. In recent days, the Chiefs have been connected to the former Brown — as well as former Chicago Bears receiver Allen Robinson.