Chiefs awarded two 2022 compensatory NFL Draft picks

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs were awarded two compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL Draft — one in the third round and one in the seventh round. All of the NFL’s comp picks are included in a release here.
Comp picks! pic.twitter.com/n5YtQ9Kndc— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 15, 2022
The third-rounder comes as a result of resolution 2C-2A — in this case, personnel executive Ryan Poles leaving the Chiefs to become general manager of the Chicago Bears. The seventh-rounder comes as a result of the free agents lost and gained last offseason.
Here are the Chiefs’ now-nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft:
Round 1 — No. 30
Round 2 — No. 62
Round 3 — No. 94
Round 3 — No. 103 (compensatory)
Round 4 — No. 135
Round 7 — No. 233 (from Minnesota in the trade for Mike Hughes)
Round 7 — No. 243 (from New England in the trade parting with Yasir Durant)
Round 7 — No. 251
Round 7 — No. 259 (compensatory)
Poll
Of the nine picks they’re projected in the 2021 NFL Draft, how many will the Chiefs use?
-
5%
4 or fewer
-
19%
5
-
36%
6
-
27%
7
-
10%
8 or more
Loading comments...