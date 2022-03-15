 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chiefs awarded two 2022 compensatory NFL Draft picks

That means nine total picks for this year’s draft — but how many will Brett Veach use?

By Pete Sweeney
NFL Combine Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs were awarded two compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL Draft — one in the third round and one in the seventh round. All of the NFL’s comp picks are included in a release here.

The third-rounder comes as a result of resolution 2C-2A — in this case, personnel executive Ryan Poles leaving the Chiefs to become general manager of the Chicago Bears. The seventh-rounder comes as a result of the free agents lost and gained last offseason.

Here are the Chiefs’ now-nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Round 1 — No. 30

Round 2 — No. 62

Round 3 — No. 94

Round 3 — No. 103 (compensatory)

Round 4 — No. 135

Round 7 — No. 233 (from Minnesota in the trade for Mike Hughes)

Round 7 — No. 243 (from New England in the trade parting with Yasir Durant)

Round 7 — No. 251

Round 7 — No. 259 (compensatory)

Poll

Of the nine picks they’re projected in the 2021 NFL Draft, how many will the Chiefs use?

