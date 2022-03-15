Chiefs awarded two 2022 compensatory NFL Draft picks

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs were awarded two compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL Draft — one in the third round and one in the seventh round. All of the NFL’s comp picks are included in a release here.

The third-rounder comes as a result of resolution 2C-2A — in this case, personnel executive Ryan Poles leaving the Chiefs to become general manager of the Chicago Bears. The seventh-rounder comes as a result of the free agents lost and gained last offseason.

Here are the Chiefs’ now-nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Round 1 — No. 30 Round 2 — No. 62 Round 3 — No. 94 Round 3 — No. 103 (compensatory) Round 4 — No. 135 Round 7 — No. 233 (from Minnesota in the trade for Mike Hughes) Round 7 — No. 243 (from New England in the trade parting with Yasir Durant) Round 7 — No. 251 Round 7 — No. 259 (compensatory)