Justin Reid speaks for the first time since joining Chiefs

Late on Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms with free-agent safety Justin Reid on a reported three-year, $31.5 million contract, which includes more than $20 million guaranteed. The move was the first of significance in this free agency, and it all but certainly marked the end of the Tyrann Mathieu era in Kansas City.

Just as Mathieu did in 2019, Reid arrives in Kansas City after playing for the Houston Texans. The Texans originally drafted Reid in the third round back in 2018 — and leaving the organization and city made for varied feelings in the 25-year-old.

“A lot of mixed emotions, mostly happiness,” explained Reid, via Fox 26’s Mark Berman. “I’m so excited for the opportunity to go play in Kansas City and be a part of the culture and the fandom, the history they have over there. It’s a little bit bittersweet to be leaving Houston because I feel like I’ve built so many roots and connections, lifelong friendships, from teammates, coaches, people in the community, just all over the city, that really hold a special place near and dear to my heart. It’s bittersweet to move on. As I’ve always said, I still plan to be a part of the Houston community. I’m so excited for the opportunity that I have in front of me playing in Kansas City.”

Reid revealed to Berman that he was specifically seeking a three-year contract, so he could hit the market again before the age of 30. He got that from the Chiefs — and with it being his second NFL contract (and his first as a free agent), it meant generational wealth.

“No decision is ever easy, but I tell you what, it’s a good problem to have whenever you’re making decisions with life-changing money that was being put on the table,” said Reid. “When the details got worked out, it was a very easy, ’Yes.’ I’m so excited to get down there, start getting involved with the community, learning the football playbook and doing my part to make an impact and help the Chiefs win another Super Bowl.”

Reid continued.

“I don’t know if it’s hit me all the way yet. It’s definitely a good feeling,” he added. “There’s a lot of blood, sweat, tears and hard work that’s gone into making this moment possible. It does feel really good, but the work is not done yet. In fact, the work has just started. I’ve got to go earn every penny of that, making it well worth the Hunt family’s while to come in and pick me up.”

Safety Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) on being teammates with @PatrickMahomes after reaching a three-year agreement with the @Chiefs: “It’ll be a lot more fun playing with him than against him. That’s for sure.” — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 15, 2022

Before ending the conversation with Berman, Reid had a message for Texans fans.

“I want to thank them for the memories. Thank them for the love and support that they’ve showed me, took me in with welcoming arms. I’ve never felt like I was out of place being in Houston. It always and still does feel like home. I just want to tell all the fans out there that I love them and I’m pulling for them and the fans really deserve to have the team work out the way that they all have been pulling for over the past couple of years.”

The Kansas City media is expected to have an opportunity to speak with Reid once the deal becomes official — sometime after the new league year begins on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time.