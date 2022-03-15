Arrowheadlines: Chiefs graded a ‘B-’ for Justin Reid signing

The latest

2022 NFL free agency grades: Steelers get ‘B’ for Mitchell Trubisky signing, Eagles ace Haason Reddick deal | CBS Sports

Justin Reid lands in Kansas City Instead of re-signing Tyrann Mathieu, the Chiefs instead decided to sign the former Texans’ safety to a three-year, $31.5 deal. Was this really an upgrade? Only time will tell. Grade: B-

After signing for the Chiefs, Justin Reid tweeted out a jersey edit.

CHIEFS KINGDOM‼️ LET’S GET TO WORK‼️ pic.twitter.com/CnmQvjlCfj — Justin Reid (@JustinqReid) March 15, 2022

Christian Kirk contract details: Jaguars give former Cardinals WR enormous contract that impacts NFL receiver market, Davante Adams | The Sporting News

How Christian Kirk contract impacts Davante Adams, other WRs Kirk’s new deal will likely raise the overall value of the wide receiver market. That will be great news for top pass-catchers across the league, especially Davante Adams. Adams is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with the Packers. He doesn’t want to play on the franchise tag in 2022, but the two sides haven’t been able to bridge the gap on a possible extension yet. Adams wants a deal closer to the $27.25 million that Hopkins is making annually, but the Packers believe his market value is closer to Jones’ $22 million price tag. Kirk’s new deal will likely benefit Adams’ cause to get a top-dollar contract. After all, if Kirk, who has never recorded a 1,000-yard season during his career, can get $18-$21 million annually, Adams should vastly exceed that amount.

Tyreek Hill will also have a case to get a bump in salary thanks to this deal. He is now being paid, at minimum, the same as Kirk, and at the maximum value, Kirk is set to make more than Hill. The Chiefs will probably be amenable to changing that, especially with Hill entering the final year of his three-year deal in 2022.

Odell Beckham Jr. Free Agent Predictions: Raiders, Chiefs, Patriots, and Dolphins are top option | Pro Football Network

Kansas City Chiefs This one will also take some work when it comes to cap space. Nevertheless, the Chiefs appear very much in the market for a new receiving option. In Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, they have a fantastic duo, but the offense seems to be missing that solid No. 3 option. Beckham could fill that role. But his sub-60% catch rate should set alarm bells ringing given that the role would be to provide a consistent, trusted outlet for Mahomes. That could be enough to keep the Chiefs rolling with Mecole Hardman or looking for a veteran option elsewhere in free agency.

2022 NFL Three-Round Mock Draft: New QB cracks the first round; Jets, Giants and Lions each have five picks | CBS Sports

George Karlaftis EDGE Kansas City The defense got better over the course of the season but the Chiefs need to do a better job getting after the quarterback. Karlaftis looks the part, and flashed at times last season for Purdue. If he can play with more consistency he could end up as a steal at this point in the draft process.

Around the NFL

2022 NFL free agency winners and losers: Jaguars embark on shopping spree on first day of legal tampering | CBS Sports

Winner: Los Angeles Chargers The Chargers are having just as impressive of an offseason as anyone, finding a way to retain wide receiver Mike Williams and trading for pass rusher Khalil Mack. We are only one day in, but it’s safe to say that success carried into free agency. The Chargers landed the best cornerback in the class in J.C. Jackson, who reportedly agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million deal with $40 million guaranteed. L.A. had the third-worst run defense in the NFL last season and the Chargers tried to address that as well, reportedly landing Austin Johnson after a career-year (two-year deal, up to $14 million), and stealing defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day from the rival Rams (three-year deal, $24 million, $15 million guaranteed). This fan base is excited.

Broncos agree to terms with former 49ers DT D.J. Jones on three-year, $30M deal | NFL.com

The Broncos and Jones, formerly with the San Francisco 49ers, have agreed to terms on a three-year, $30 million deal with $20 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. Jones, No. 28 in Gregg Rosenthal’s Top 101 NFL free agents of 2022, helps to fill a major need for the Broncos at interior DL. He’s coming off his fifth season with the 49ers, one in which he started all 17 games and recorded a career-high 56 tackles.

Steelers reach agreement with QB Mitchell Trubisky on two-year, $14.25M deal | NFL.com

The Steelers have agreed to a two-year, $14.25 million deal with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky﻿, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. The deal is worth up to $27M with incentives, Pelissero added. The former No. 2 overall pick is expected to be the starter over Mason Rudolph and former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins﻿. Trubisky spent his first four seasons in Chicago, making a Pro Bowl in his second season, but struggled down the stretch and fell out of favor with Bears fans. He spent 2021 in Buffalo rehabbing his image but hardly saw the field as Josh Allen’s backup (eight pass attempts).

Report: Chiefs restructure Frank Clark’s deal to keep him in Kansas City

The Chiefs first acquired the 28-year-old Clark via trade during the 2019 offseason. In his three seasons as a Chief (43 games), Clark has compiled 88 tackles (63 solo), including 24 tackles for loss, 46 quarterback hits and 18.5 sacks. He’s also forced five fumbles. Clark’s marquee stretch as a Chief came during the 2019 postseason, as he registered 5.0 sacks en route to the Super Bowl title. Clark’s cap numbers for 2022 and 2023 were set at $26.3 million and $27.8 million, respectively, and the new deal significantly reduces those hits. The move means Clark took a bit of a pay cut to stay in Kansas City. The restructured deal should save the Chiefs more than $11 million against their cap in 2022. As we mentioned on these pages earlier on Monday, general manager Brett Veach has said the team plans to rebuild the defensive line and defense as a whole, so bringing Clark back on that original cap number was a non-option. Instead, he stays in Kansas City, where he will be working with a new defensive line coach in Joe Cullen. Perhaps an in-house fresh start with Cullen — so to speak — along with the incentives, makes for a wise retention of the defensive end.

People asking about Reid. He's got all the intangibles of Tyrann Mathieu. His best games are ahead of him. Good in the box (good tackler) & over the top safety... Weakness, improve coverage when needed.. he's got everything to get to the level of Mathieu @JustinqReid that fair — Ron Hughley (@RealRonTheShow) March 15, 2022

