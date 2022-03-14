Report: Chiefs restructure Frank Clark’s deal to keep him in Kansas City

The shark stays in the water.

The Kansas City Chiefs have reworked defensive end Frank Clark’s deal to keep him for 2022-23, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Pro Bowl DE Frank Clark has re-worked his contract to stay in KC. New deal is 2 yrs/ $29m base with upside to $36m. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

The Chiefs first acquired the 28-year-old Clark via trade during the 2019 offseason. In his three seasons as a Chief (43 games), Clark has compiled 88 tackles (63 solo), including 24 tackles for loss, 46 quarterback hits and 18.5 sacks. He’s also forced five fumbles. Clark’s marquee stretch as a Chief came during the 2019 postseason, as he registered 5.0 sacks en route to the Super Bowl title.

Clark’s cap numbers for 2022 and 2023 were set at $26.3 million and $27.8 million, respectively, and the new deal significantly reduces those hits. The move means Clark took a bit of a pay cut to stay in Kansas City. The restructured deal should save the Chiefs more than $11 million against their cap in 2022.

As we mentioned on these pages earlier on Monday, general manager Brett Veach has said the team plans to rebuild the defensive line and defense as a whole, so bringing Clark back on that original cap number was a non-option.

Instead, he stays in Kansas City, where he will be working with a new defensive line coach in Joe Cullen. Perhaps an in-house fresh start with Cullen — so to speak — along with the incentives, makes for a wise retention of the defensive end.