Report: Chiefs signing safety Justin Reid to three-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs have made their first splash of NFL free agency, signing now-former Houston Texans safety Justin Reid to a three-year, $31.5 million contract, including $20 million guaranteed. The move was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Reid, 25, first entered the league as a third-round pick made by the Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft. In 13 games in 2021, Reid compiled 66 tackles (41 solo), two for a loss, four passes defensed and a forced fumble.

Here is some instant analysis from Arrowhead Pride's lead analyst, Ron Kopp:

When Reid came out of Stanford in the 2018 NFL Draft, he was known for an impressive blend of high football IQ and instinctual play making. Those skills have carried into a solidified starting role for four seasons in Houston, playing primarily as a deep safety — limiting deep completions with range and exciting ball-hawking abilities. The play making also shows up closer to the line of scrimmage with a willingness to tackle, but he is ultimately stronger defending the back end of pass coverage. He should give the Chiefs a starting safety, capable of being either the free or strong position in Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.

The move, in all likelihood, marks the end of the Tyrann Mathieu era in Kansas City. Kansas City never offered Mathieu a contract, according to ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin.

The Chiefs signed Mathieu in 2019 and — together with coordinator Steve Spagnuolo — reshaped the identity of the Chiefs' defense into one of the team's strengths during its Super Bowl LIV run. The Mathieu signing will go down among the greatest free-agent acquisitions in Chiefs' history. At the age of 29, Mathieu is expected to test the open market and land elsewhere.

Much like Mathieu, Reid is a jack-of-all-trades safety who has played on the line, in the box, as a slot cornerback, an outside cornerback and as a free safety. One of the good guys off the field, Reid has the football IQ and 4.4-40-yard dash speed of filling the void left by Mathieu's now-likely departure. Reid has played in 13 games in each of the last two seasons.

