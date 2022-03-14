Report: Chiefs bringing back Michael Burton on one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back fullback Michael Burton on a one-year contract, as first reported by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Michael Burton re-signing with Chiefs on a one-year contract, per a league source #Chiefs https://t.co/oHwSnonBOT — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2022

Burton, 30, joined the Chiefs last offseason after spending time with the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Washington and New Orleans Saints. Appearing in 16 games, Burton compiled eight carries for 26 yards. He also added three catches for 31 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in mid-December.

You’re thinking it. I’m thinking it. Gotta get the ball in Burton’s hands — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) December 17, 2021

Burton explained why Kansas City was appealing to him as a destination last April.

“There’s a few things,” he said. “I think opportunity and scheme. The opportunity to play for a great head coach and a great organization, a winning team, a team that’s expectations are Super Bowl. I think that’s hard to say in this league that each year you have a very, very good chance of going to the Super Bowl, and I think that was really important. And again scheme-wise, I touched on it a little bit, coach Reid has always carried a fullback, even since his days in Philadelphia. He’s always had one, evidence of Anthony Sherman being here for eight years in a row. So, between the opportunity of being part of a winning organization and scheme fit, I thought it was a really good opportunity for me.”

In addition to a handful of offensive snaps each game, Burton contributes to the kick coverage, kick return and punt coverage teams. As Burton mentioned last year, Reid loves a fullback — and he showed enough in 2021 for him to remain his choice for 2022.