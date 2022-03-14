Chiefs reportedly interested in wide receiver Allen Robinson

The Kansas City Chiefs are interested in free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns are the other teams interested — also according to Pelissero.

Robinson, 28, is finally an unrestricted free agent after playing for the Bears on the franchise tag for the 2021 NFL season. After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020, respectively, Robinson only had 38 catches for 410 yards in 2021, as injuries cost him five games played.

Robinson appeared obviously unmotivated playing for a Bears team that went 6-11 on the season. The Bears fired Matt Nagy from their head coaching position, and Nagy recently landed back in Kansas City as the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach. It is worth wondering if tales of Robinson and Nagy clashing in Chicago could make the 6-foot-3, 220-pound receiver choose another destination.

Robinson began his NFL career in Jacksonville before signing a three-year deal with the Bears in 2017. The New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders have also been previously connected to Robinson.

There is a consensus belief that with a fresh start and quarterback, Robinson could turn the clock back to his 2020 production.