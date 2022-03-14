The Kansas City Chiefs are working to restructure the contract of defensive end Frank Clark, as first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. James Palmer also had a report on the topic via NFL Network.

Clark, 28, would be entering the second-to-last year of the five-year contract he signed with the Chiefs back in 2019 — and in 2021, it includes a cap hit of $26.3 million, according to Spotrac. Considering the words of general manager Brett Veach — who has said the team plans to rebuild the defensive line and defense as a whole — bringing Clark back on that cap number was a non-option.

Clark’s marquee season was in 2019 — the year in which Kansas City took home the Super Bowl LIV title. Clark had 8.0 sacks during the 2019 regular season and 5.0 during the postseason. He hasn’t been as good since, registering just 10.5 sacks over the last two seasons. Clark had 29 pressures in 2021. Clark has made the Pro Bowl every season he has been with the Chiefs.

We have suggested on these pages that Clark may be open to a pay cut, but this sounds like a restructure. We will keep this post updated as more details become available.