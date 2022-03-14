Chiefs called a ‘team to watch’ for free-agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Shortly after the NFL’s legal tampering period began on Monday, the Cleveland Browns opted to release wide receiver Jarvis Landry. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport then called the Kansas City Chiefs a “team to watch” — along with their AFC conference rival, the Buffalo Bills. The Green Bay Packers are also in the mix.

The Browns made a splash trade over the weekend when they acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys. With a new No. 1 receiver in the building, Landry became expendable. The team allowed him to seek a trade partner. When a trade couldn’t be worked out, Landry requested — and was granted — his release.

It has long been thought that the Chiefs would go after a wideout in the free-agency market, so the connection to Landry makes sense. Other available receivers on the open market include Will Fuller, Allen Robinson and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Landry, 29, spent the last four years in Cleveland — and it could be said he had a down year in 2021, only recording 52 catches for 570 yards and two receiving touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 40 yards and two rushing touchdowns. It is worth noting that Landry publicly stated he came back too early from injuries, which could have led to a decline in production. He missed five games during the 2021 season.

He is a five-time Pro Bowler (2015-19).